Opponent Lookahead: Where Indiana ranks statistically

Advertisement

in other news

2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan

2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan

NC State WR commit Jamar Browder discusses his official visit to Michigan

Premium content
 • Seth Berry
What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week

What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week

What Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit

2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit

Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the charge for 2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan

2025 NC State WR commit Jamar Browder enjoys 'electric' visit to Michigan

NC State WR commit Jamar Browder discusses his official visit to Michigan

Premium content
 • Seth Berry
What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week

What Indiana HC Curt Cignetti said about Michigan this week

What Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit

2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller connects with Michigan staff on visit

Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the charge for 2026 Rivals250 LB Storm Miller

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 7, 2024
Opponent Lookahead: Where Indiana ranks statistically
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent compares with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.

Here's a look at where Indiana stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In