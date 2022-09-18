Opponent Lookahead: Where Maryland ranks statistically
Big Ten season is upon us as Michigan is set to welcome 3-0 Maryland to open the conference slate.
Here's a look at where the Terps stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 29th (40.3)
Rushing yards per game: 54th (189.0)
Passing yards per game: T-20th (310)
Offensive yards per game: 20th (499.0)
First downs per game: T-91st (58)
Turnovers lost: T-48th (4)
Third down conversion percentage: T-44th (45.7%)
Red zone offense: T-1 (100%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-55th (5.00)
Sacks allowed per game: T-41st (1.33)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-43rd (19.33)
Total defense: T-88th (392)
Rushing defense: T-48th (118.3)
Passing defense: 100th (273.7)
First downs allowed: 110th (71)
Turnovers gained: T-95th (3)
Sacks per game: T-47th (2.33)
Tackles for loss per game: T-100th (4.3)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 68th (36.4%)
Special Teams
Average yards per punt return: 100th (10.25)
Average yards per kick return: 31st (17.67)
Average yards per punt: 4th (50.2)
Field goal percentage: 1st (100%)