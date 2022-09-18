News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where Maryland ranks statistically

Big Ten season is upon us as Michigan is set to welcome 3-0 Maryland to open the conference slate.

Here's a look at where the Terps stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 29th (40.3)

Rushing yards per game: 54th (189.0)

Passing yards per game: T-20th (310)

Offensive yards per game: 20th (499.0)

First downs per game: T-91st (58)

Turnovers lost: T-48th (4)

Third down conversion percentage: T-44th (45.7%)

Red zone offense: T-1 (100%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-55th (5.00)

Sacks allowed per game: T-41st (1.33)

Defense

Scoring defense: T-43rd (19.33)

Total defense: T-88th (392)

Rushing defense: T-48th (118.3)

Passing defense: 100th (273.7)

First downs allowed: 110th (71)

Turnovers gained: T-95th (3)

Sacks per game: T-47th (2.33)

Tackles for loss per game: T-100th (4.3)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 68th (36.4%)

Special Teams

Average yards per punt return: 100th (10.25)

Average yards per kick return: 31st (17.67)

Average yards per punt: 4th (50.2)

Field goal percentage: 1st (100%)

