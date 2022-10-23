News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically

Hate week is officially here. After sitting out the week due to the bye, Michigan will in friendly confines as the Wolverines take on a reeling Michigan State program.

Here's a look at where the Spartans stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring Offense: T-78th (27.0)

Rushing yards per game: 116th (106.1)

Passing yards per game: 65th (242.9)

Offensive yards per game: 104th (349.0)

Total first downs: 91st (140)

Turnovers lost: T-67th (10)

Third down conversion percentage: 48th (42.5%)

Red zone offense: T-102nd (76.2%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-25th (4.29)

Sacks allowed: T-49th (1.71)

Defense

Scoring defense: T-73rd (27.14)

Total defense: 104th (422.3)

Rushing defense: 78th (153.3)

Passing defense: 111th (269.0)

First downs defense: T-83rd (160)

Turnovers gained: T-76th (10)

Team Sacks: T-42nd (2.43)

Team Tackles for loss: T-25th (4.29)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 105th (43.0%)

