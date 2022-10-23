Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically
Hate week is officially here. After sitting out the week due to the bye, Michigan will in friendly confines as the Wolverines take on a reeling Michigan State program.
Here's a look at where the Spartans stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring Offense: T-78th (27.0)
Rushing yards per game: 116th (106.1)
Passing yards per game: 65th (242.9)
Offensive yards per game: 104th (349.0)
Total first downs: 91st (140)
Turnovers lost: T-67th (10)
Third down conversion percentage: 48th (42.5%)
Red zone offense: T-102nd (76.2%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-25th (4.29)
Sacks allowed: T-49th (1.71)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-73rd (27.14)
Total defense: 104th (422.3)
Rushing defense: 78th (153.3)
Passing defense: 111th (269.0)
First downs defense: T-83rd (160)
Turnovers gained: T-76th (10)
Team Sacks: T-42nd (2.43)
Team Tackles for loss: T-25th (4.29)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 105th (43.0%)