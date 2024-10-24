Advertisement

in other news

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May adds to the 2025 recruiting class.

 • Brock Heilig
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'

Wide receiver Tyler Morris explains the season-long offensive struggles.

 • Brock Heilig
Everything Steve Casula said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Michigan State

Everything Steve Casula said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Michigan State

Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said on Inside Michigan Football pre-MSU.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything LaMar Morgan said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Ron Bellamy said during his pre-MSU press conference

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Michigan State press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan

Dusty May adds to the 2025 recruiting class.

 • Brock Heilig
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
Opponent Lookahead: Where Michigan State ranks statistically
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent compares with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.

Here's a look at where Michigan State stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In