Opponent Lookahead: Where Ohio State ranks statistically

The final game of the regular season is here. A top-5 clash between Michigan and Ohio State. The Game. Not much more needs to be said.

Here's a look at where the Buckeyes stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 2nd (46.5)

Rushing yards per game: 20th (203.5)

Passing yards per game: 17th (289.2)

Offensive yards per game: T-8th (497.2)

Total first downs: T-23rd (263)

Turnovers lost: T-6th (8)

Third down conversion percentage: T-15th (47.8%)

Red zone offense: 2nd (96.3%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-6th (6.73)

Sacks allowed: T-2nd (.64)

Defense

Scoring defense: 10th (16.91)

Total defense: 9th (283.4)

Rushing defense: 15th (107.9)

Passing defense: 11th (175.5)

First downs defense: 7th (157)

Turnovers gained: T-52nd (17)

Team Sacks: T-22nd (2.82)

Team Tackles for loss: T-19th (7.0)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 11th (29.2%)

