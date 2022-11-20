Opponent Lookahead: Where Ohio State ranks statistically
The final game of the regular season is here. A top-5 clash between Michigan and Ohio State. The Game. Not much more needs to be said.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 2nd (46.5)
Rushing yards per game: 20th (203.5)
Passing yards per game: 17th (289.2)
Offensive yards per game: T-8th (497.2)
Total first downs: T-23rd (263)
Turnovers lost: T-6th (8)
Third down conversion percentage: T-15th (47.8%)
Red zone offense: 2nd (96.3%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-6th (6.73)
Sacks allowed: T-2nd (.64)
Defense
Scoring defense: 10th (16.91)
Total defense: 9th (283.4)
Rushing defense: 15th (107.9)
Passing defense: 11th (175.5)
First downs defense: 7th (157)
Turnovers gained: T-52nd (17)
Team Sacks: T-22nd (2.82)
Team Tackles for loss: T-19th (7.0)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 11th (29.2%)