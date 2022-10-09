Opponent Lookahead: Where Penn State ranks statistically
The stage is set for one of Michigan's biggest games of the year, a top-10 showdown against Penn State with the Wolverines heading back to Michigan Stadium after a two-game road trip.
Here's a look at where the Nittany Lions stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 37th (34.4)
Rushing yards per game: 33rd (192.6)
Passing yards per game: 59th (251.0)
Offensive yards per game: 38th (443.6)
Total first downs: T-89th (112)
Turnovers lost: T-28th (6)
Third down conversion percentage: 103rd (33.8%)
Red zone offense: 14th (95%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-400th (4.60)
Sacks allowed: T-38th (1.4)
Defense
Scoring defense: 13th (14.8)
Total defense: 38th (341.6)
Rushing defense: 5th (79.6)
Passing defense: 102nd (262.0)
First downs defense: T-29th (97)
Turnovers gained: T-14th (12)
Team Sacks: T-30th (2.6)
Team Tackles for loss: T-71st (5.4)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 20th (29.9%)