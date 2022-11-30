News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where Purdue ranks statistically

A Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff seeding is on the line as Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

Here's a look at where the Boilermakers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 66th (28.6)

Rushing yards per game: 97th (124.8)

Passing yards per game: 21st (280.7)

Offensive yards per game: T-52nd (406.5)

Total first downs: 27th (280)

Turnovers lost: T-75th (18)

Third down conversion percentage: 74th (38.7%)

Red zone offense: 6th (93.6%)

Tackles for loss allowed: 8th (3.75)

Sacks allowed: 44th (1.67)

Defense

Scoring defense: 41st (23.08)

Total defense: 33rd (346.8)

Rushing defense: 37th (128.6)

Passing defense: 59th (218.2)

First downs defense: T-22nd (211)

Turnovers gained: T-40th (19)

Team Sacks: T-46th (2.33)

Team Tackles for loss: T-97th (5.0)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 19th (31.5%)

