Opponent Lookahead: Where Purdue ranks statistically
A Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff seeding is on the line as Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.
Here's a look at where the Boilermakers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 66th (28.6)
Rushing yards per game: 97th (124.8)
Passing yards per game: 21st (280.7)
Offensive yards per game: T-52nd (406.5)
Total first downs: 27th (280)
Turnovers lost: T-75th (18)
Third down conversion percentage: 74th (38.7%)
Red zone offense: 6th (93.6%)
Tackles for loss allowed: 8th (3.75)
Sacks allowed: 44th (1.67)
Defense
Scoring defense: 41st (23.08)
Total defense: 33rd (346.8)
Rushing defense: 37th (128.6)
Passing defense: 59th (218.2)
First downs defense: T-22nd (211)
Turnovers gained: T-40th (19)
Team Sacks: T-46th (2.33)
Team Tackles for loss: T-97th (5.0)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 19th (31.5%)
