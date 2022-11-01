Opponent Lookahead: Where Rutgers ranks in every major statistical category
Michigan is back on the road after an emotional victory over Michigan State last week. The Wolverines are headed to Piscataway to take on a reeling Rutgers program.
Here's a look at where the Scarlet Knights stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 114th (20.1)
Rushing yards per game: 66th (150.6)
Passing yards per game: 121st (154.8)
Offensive yards per game: 121st (305.4)
Total first downs: T-122nd (132)
Turnovers lost: T-78th (13)
Third down conversion percentage: 120th (29.7%)
Red zone offense: T-106th (76.2%)
Tackles for loss allowed: T-52nd (5.12)
Sacks allowed: T-41st (1.62)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-44th (22.5)
Total defense: 13th (295.2)
Rushing defense: 19th (108.1)
Passing defense: 21st (187.1)
First downs defense: 23rd (137)
Turnovers gained: T-75th (11)
Team Sacks: T-107th (1.5)
Team Tackles for loss: T-77th (5.5)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 39th (34.3%)