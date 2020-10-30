Opponent Perspective Q&A: Michigan State vs. Michigan
Earlier this week, I caught up with TheWolverine.com staff writer Austin Fox for a in-depth Q&A ahead of the 113th meeting in the bitter in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan. Continue bel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news