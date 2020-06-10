Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview will appear in The Wolverine Football Preview Magazine, which can be pre-ordered by clicking HERE.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Quick Facts

All-Time Series: 0-0 First Meeting: N/A Last Meeting: N/A Head Coach: Blake Anderson, 47-30 at Arkansas State and overall (7th year) 2019 In Review: 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt Final 2019 Ranking: Unranked Returning Starters: 14 (9 offense, 3 defense, 2 specialist) Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (Camellia Bowl vs. Florida International, W 34-26)

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Layne Hatcher is looking to win the starting job. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Like Michigan, Arkansas State has a true quarterback battle going on, which means head coach Blake Anderson has a decision to make. The good news for him: he has two more than solid options to lead a team that won eight games a year ago (including five out of its last six). Good quarterback play is especially important in close games; the Red Wolves saw five of their eight victories last season come in one possession games.