Opponent Preview: Arkansas State Offense Primed To Be High-Powered Attack
Arkansas State Red Wolves Quick Facts
All-Time Series: 0-0
First Meeting: N/A
Last Meeting: N/A
Head Coach: Blake Anderson, 47-30 at Arkansas State and overall (7th year)
2019 In Review: 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt
Final 2019 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 14 (9 offense, 3 defense, 2 specialist)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (Camellia Bowl vs. Florida International, W 34-26)
Like Michigan, Arkansas State has a true quarterback battle going on, which means head coach Blake Anderson has a decision to make. The good news for him: he has two more than solid options to lead a team that won eight games a year ago (including five out of its last six). Good quarterback play is especially important in close games; the Red Wolves saw five of their eight victories last season come in one possession games.
Redshirt junior Logan Bonner was the starting signal-caller at the outset of the 2019 campaign, and threw for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first four games of the season before a hand injury held him out the rest of the year. That’s when Alabama transfer Layne Hatcher stepped in and accumulated 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 65.8 percent of his passes (17th in the country) to earn himself the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year award. Hatcher, entering his redshirt sophomore season, has a legit shot of taking over the full-time duties behind center.
The Red Wolves must replace All-American wide receiver and Sun Belt Player of the Year Omar Bayless, who caught 93 balls for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Senior wideout Jonathan Adams Jr. is the leading candidate to be the top pass catcher this season. He brought down 62 receptions for 851 yards and five scores a year ago.
