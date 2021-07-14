Opponent Preview: Does Northwestern Have Enough To Simply Reload?

Northwestern has been consistent, for the most part, over the past 15 years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Wildcats have had some down years, including when they posted a 3-9 record in 2019, but they’ve often bounced back. That was on full display in 2020, when the Wildcats went on a run to remember, finishing atop the Big Ten West and winning a New Year’s Day bowl game (Citrus Bowl) over Auburn.

To prevent a dip back into a subpar season in 2021, Fitzgerald and Co. are tasked with replacing eight starters on offense — including both quarterbacks who registered stats last year — and seven starters on defense.

This isn’t a rebuild, since Fitzgerald has the program on such solid footing overall, but it’s surely going to be an uphill climb for the Wildcats to find themselves atop their division once again come season’s end.

Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a third-team All-Big Ten choice, threw for 1,733 yards and 12 touchdowns during his one season in Evanston. Now, the Wildcats will likely turn to another transfer to lead the offense — sophomore Ryan Hilinski. The 6-3, 225-pounder started 11 games for South Carolina in 2019 and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.