Opponent Preview: Greg Schiano Has Rutgers Moving In The Right Direction

Passing: Noah Vedral (1,253 yards, 9 TD)

Rushing: Isaih Pacheco (515 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Bo Melton (638 yards, 6 TD)

Tackles: Olakunle Fatukasi (101)

Sacks: Mohamed Toure (4.5)

Interceptions: Christian Izien (4)

Players To Watch

Offense: Bo Melton, Sr., WR — The 5-11, 195-pounder landed on the watch list for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top wide receiver … His average of 13.6 yards per catch ranked 17th in the Big Ten last year.

Defense: — Olakunle Fatukasi, 5th-Sr., LB — The 6-2, 240-pounder was 13th nationally in total tackles with 101, just 12 behind the nation’s leader … He was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the country’s best linebacker.