Opponent Preview: Greg Schiano Has Rutgers Moving In The Right Direction
Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Quick Facts
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 6-1
First Meeting: Rutgers 26, U-M 24 (Oct. 4, 2014 at Piscataway, N.J.)
Last Meeting: U-M 48, Rutgers 42 in 3OT (Nov. 21, 2020 at Piscataway, N.J.)
Head Coach: Greg Schiano, 3-6 (2nd year) at Rutgers, 71-73 overall (13th year)
2020 In Review: 3-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten (5th East)
Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 21 (11 offense, 8 defense, 2 specialist)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2014 (Quick Lane Bowl vs. North Carolina, W 40-21)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Returning Leaders
Passing: Noah Vedral (1,253 yards, 9 TD)
Rushing: Isaih Pacheco (515 yards, 3 TD)
Receiving: Bo Melton (638 yards, 6 TD)
Tackles: Olakunle Fatukasi (101)
Sacks: Mohamed Toure (4.5)
Interceptions: Christian Izien (4)
Players To Watch
Offense: Bo Melton, Sr., WR — The 5-11, 195-pounder landed on the watch list for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top wide receiver … His average of 13.6 yards per catch ranked 17th in the Big Ten last year.
Defense: — Olakunle Fatukasi, 5th-Sr., LB — The 6-2, 240-pounder was 13th nationally in total tackles with 101, just 12 behind the nation’s leader … He was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the country’s best linebacker.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview
Rutgers showed improvement right away in the first year of Greg Schiano’s second stint as the Scarlet Knights’ head coach. He was previously at the helm in Piscataway from 2001-11, before returning ahead of the 2020 campaign.
In week one, the team won its first Big Ten game since the 2017 season, beating Michigan State in East Lansing. Rutgers then lost four straight games, including a 48-42 triple-overtime thriller to Michigan before rebounding to beat Purdue and Maryland late in the year to go 3-6.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news