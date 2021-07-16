Opponent Preview: Indiana Aims To Build On Last Year’s Breakthrough Season

After being close the last several years, Indiana finally had its breakthrough season in 2020, with the Hoosiers posting a 6-2 record. They notched their second-ever win over Penn State and first victory over Michigan since 1987, and took eventual Big Ten champion and College Football Playoff participant Ohio State down to the wire, falling by just seven points.

Indiana felt snubbed by not being the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game, with the conference having changed its minimum game mandate to accommodate Ohio State, which played just five regular-season contests. The Hoosiers also felt they deserved a berth into a more prestigious bowl game, but they lost to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl.

Head coach Tom Allen is 24-22 overall as the Hoosiers’ head man, but the program’s trajectory is pointing up. After going 5-7 in Allen’s first two years, his squads now have a .667 winning percentage over the last two seasons (14-7). Before last year, Indiana hadn’t posted a winning percentage of .750 or higher since 1910.

Allen’s teams have taken a step forward each season, and it doesn’t appear — at least on paper — that the trend is going to be stopped in 2021, with the group set to return eight starters on offense and nine on defense.