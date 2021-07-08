Opponent Preview: Northern Illinois Is Looking For Signs Of Life In 2021
Northern Illinois Huskies Quick Facts
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 1-0
First Meeting: U-M 33, Northern Illinois 17 (Sept. 3, 2005 at Ann Arbor)
Head Coach: Thomas Hammock, 5-13 at Northern Illinois and overall (3rd year)
2020 In Review: 0-6 overall, 0-6 MAC (6th West)
Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 19 (7 offense, 10 defense, 2 specialists)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2018 (Cheribundee Boca Raton Bowl vs. UAB, L 37-13)
Northern Illinois Huskies Returning Leaders
Passing: Rod Thompson (34 yards, 0 TD)
Rushing: Harrison Waylee (456 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving: Tyrice Richie (597 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles: Jordan Gandy (41)
Sacks: Devonte O’Malley (8)
Interceptions: Jordan Hansen (2)
Players To Watch
Offense: Tyrice Richie, 5th-Sr., WR — His 597 receiving yards were the fifth most in the MAC last season … Caught 32 passes for 415 yards and a team-high four touchdowns in 2019.
Defense: Jordan Gandy, So., CB — Transferred in from South Dakota State ahead of the 2019 campaign … Allowed 27 receptions on 43 targets in 2020.
Northern Illinois Huskies Preview
Northern Illinois was one of the worst teams in college football in 2020, going winless during its six-game, conference-only season. Third-year head coach Thomas Hammock is looking to get the Huskies back to being competitive in the Mid-American Conference West Division and contending for a bowl game berth.
Northern Illinois’ schedule doesn’t do it any favors, with the Huskies set to begin the year at Georgia Tech Sept. 4, two weeks before a game at Michigan Sept. 18.
A squad that ranked 88th in total offense and 90th in scoring offense is hoping Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a name Wolverines fans are familiar with, can be the one to inject some life into the unit. Lombardi threw for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns last season, and played a stellar game at The Big House, passing for 323 yards and three scores in an upset victory.
