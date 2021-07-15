Opponent Preview: Nowhere To Go But Up For Michigan State
Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Michigan State Spartans Quick Facts
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 71-37-5
First Meeting: U-M 39, MSU 0 (Oct. 22, 1898 at Ann Arbor)
Last Meeting: MSU 27, U-M 24 (Oct. 31, 2020 at Ann Arbor)
Head Coach: Mel Tucker, 2-5 (2nd year) at MSU, 7-12 overall (3rd year)
2020 In Review: 2-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten (7th East)
Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 16 (7 offense, 7 defense, 2 specialists)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest, W 27-21)
Michigan State Spartans Returning Leaders
Passing: Payton Thorne (582 yards, 3 TD)
Rushing: Jordan Simmons (219 yards, 0 TD)
Receiving: Jalen Nailor (515 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles: Noah Harvey (54)
Sacks: Drew Beesley, Michael Fletcher (3.0)
Interceptions: Shakur Brown (5)
Players To Watch
Offense: Jayden Reed, R-So., WR — Including his time at Western Michigan (2018) and MSU (2020), he has registered a combined 1,204 receiving yards on 89 receptions with 11 TD catches, as well as 1,886 all-purpose yards, in 20 games.
Defense: Noah Harvey, R-Jr., LB — The 6-4, 235-pounder recorded eight or more tackles in five of MSU’s seven games in 2020 … Has totaled 10 sacks in his career.
Michigan State Spartans Preview
Mel Tucker was tabbed as the replacement for Mark Dantonio as Michigan State’s head coach, after the latter unceremoniously resigned in February 2020. Tucker’s first campaign was a rough one, with the Spartans finishing 2-5 overall and last in the Big Ten East.
