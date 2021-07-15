Opponent Preview: Nowhere To Go But Up For Michigan State

Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE .

Passing: Payton Thorne (582 yards, 3 TD)

Rushing: Jordan Simmons (219 yards, 0 TD)

Receiving: Jalen Nailor (515 yards, 4 TD)

Tackles: Noah Harvey (54)

Sacks: Drew Beesley, Michael Fletcher (3.0)

Interceptions: Shakur Brown (5)

Players To Watch

Offense: Jayden Reed, R-So., WR — Including his time at Western Michigan (2018) and MSU (2020), he has registered a combined 1,204 receiving yards on 89 receptions with 11 TD catches, as well as 1,886 all-purpose yards, in 20 games.

Defense: Noah Harvey, R-Jr., LB — The 6-4, 235-pounder recorded eight or more tackles in five of MSU’s seven games in 2020 … Has totaled 10 sacks in his career.