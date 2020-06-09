Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview will appear in T he Wolverine Football Preview Magazine , which can be pre-ordered by clicking HERE .

Ball State is searching for a dose of success that it hasn’t seen in some time. The program has never won a bowl game, and hasn’t even appeared in one since 2013. In head coach Mike Neu’s four years at the helm, the Cardinals tout a measly 15-33 record.

Like Michigan, Ball State is also looking for increased levels of success in its own conference and division. The Cardinals haven’t finished atop the MAC West since 2008, when a familiar name, Brady Hoke, led the team to a 12-1 record and a division title as the head coach.

Ball State is looking to catch U-M off guard, hoping for a Maize and Blue “hangover” after a west coast trip to Washington for the season opener. In the lone meeting between the two schools, Hoke’s Cardinals played the Wolverines fairly tight in a true November “trap game” during a season in which U-M started 11-0. U-M gutted out a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals at the Big House one week after homecoming weekend.