Opponent Preview: Clock Is Ticking For Scott Frost And Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is now entering his fourth season back at his alma mater and he has yet to post a winning record, with his seat getting warmer and warmer by the year. The Huskers haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2016, and have won more than 50 percent of their games only six times over the last 11 campaigns (2010-20).

Frost and Co. are hoping the breakthrough comes in 2021, after a 2020 season in which they posted a 3-5 record and stayed in neutral. Key pieces are returning, especially at quarterback and on defense, but they’ll need to provide more than they have in the past if Nebraska wants to get over the hump.