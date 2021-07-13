 Michigan Wolverines Football: Opponent Preview: Time Is Ticking For Scott Frost And Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Opponent Preview: Clock Is Ticking For Scott Frost And Nebraska

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Quick Facts

All-Time Series: Michigan leads 5-4-1

First Meeting: U-M 31, Nebraska 0 (Oct. 21, 1905 at Ann Arbor)

Last Meeting: U-M 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018 at Ann Arbor)

Head Coach: Scott Frost, 12-20 (4th year) at Nebraska and 31-27 overall (6th year)

2020 In Review: 3-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten (5th West)

Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked

Returning Starters: 14 (4 offense, 9 defense, 1 specialist)

Last Bowl Appearance: 2016 (Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee, L 38-24)

Nebraska Cornhuskers football junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 71.5-percent completion rate last season was a school record for a single season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Returning Leaders

Passing: Adrian Martinez (1,055 yards 4 TD)

Rushing: Adrian Martinez (521 yards (7 TD)

Receiving: Austin Allen (236 yards, 1 TD)

Tackles: JoJo Domann (58)

Sacks: Will Honas (3)

Interceptions: Cam Taylor-Britt, Myles Farmer (2)

Players To Watch

Offense: Samori Toure, Sr., WR — In 2019, the 6-3, 190-pounder led the Big Sky and was second in the FCS with a Montana-record 1,495 receiving yards on 87 receptions … He posted six games of 100 or more yards that year.

Defense: Cam Taylor-Britt, Jr., CB — Athlon Sports named him a preseason first-team All-Big Ten performer … He allowed 24 receptions on 38 targets last season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is now entering his fourth season back at his alma mater and he has yet to post a winning record, with his seat getting warmer and warmer by the year. The Huskers haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2016, and have won more than 50 percent of their games only six times over the last 11 campaigns (2010-20).

Frost and Co. are hoping the breakthrough comes in 2021, after a 2020 season in which they posted a 3-5 record and stayed in neutral. Key pieces are returning, especially at quarterback and on defense, but they’ll need to provide more than they have in the past if Nebraska wants to get over the hump.

