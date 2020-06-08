Opponent Preview: Washington To Begin New Era By Hosting Michigan
Washington Quick Facts
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 7-5
First Meeting: U-M 50, Washington 0 (Sept. 26, 1953 in Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Last Meeting: U-M 31, Washington 29 (Aug. 31, 2002 in Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Head Coach: Jimmy Lake, 0-0 (1st year)
2019 In Review: 8-5, 4-5 Pac-12
Final 2019 Ranking: Unranked
Returning Starters: 14 (4 offense, 7 defense, 3 specialists)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, W 38-7)
Michigan opens the season on the road once again, something that hasn’t boded well for the Wolverines in recent time. The Maize and Blue have began two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh with true road games, losing both contests (Utah in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2018). U-M is hoping to turn those fortunes around to start the decade.
With the 2020 season comes a new era for Washington football. Head coach Jimmy Lake was promoted from his post as defensive coordinator, replacing Chris Peterson, who stepped down from the position despite bringing the Huskies to the College Football Playoff back in 2016 and compiling a 55-26 overall record in six seasons.
After an 8-5 campaign in 2019, that saw the Huskies lose four of their last seven regular season tilts, Lake is looking to return the program back to Pac-12 championship and playoff contention in his first year, one that begins on a national stage against the Wolverines with the college football world watching.
