Michigan opens the season on the road once again, something that hasn’t boded well for the Wolverines in recent time. The Maize and Blue have began two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh with true road games, losing both contests (Utah in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2018). U-M is hoping to turn those fortunes around to start the decade.

With the 2020 season comes a new era for Washington football. Head coach Jimmy Lake was promoted from his post as defensive coordinator, replacing Chris Peterson, who stepped down from the position despite bringing the Huskies to the College Football Playoff back in 2016 and compiling a 55-26 overall record in six seasons.