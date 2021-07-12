Opponent Preview: Wisconsin Badgers Will Lean On Defense Once Again

Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE .

Last Bowl Appearance: 2020 (Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Wake Forest, W 42-28)

2020 In Review: 4-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten (3rd West)

Head Coach: Paul Chryst, 56-19 (7th year) at Wisconsin and 75-38 overall (10th year)

Last Meeting: Wisconsin 49, U-M 11 (Nov. 14, 2020 at Ann Arbor)

First Meeting: U-M 10, Wisconsin 6 (Oct. 15, 1892 at Madison, Wis.)

Passing: Graham Mertz (1,238 yards, 9 TD)

Rushing: Jalen Berger (301 yards, 2 TD)

Receiving: Jake Ferguson (305 yards, 4 TD)

Tackles: Jack Sanborn (52)

Sacks: Leo Chenal (3)

Interceptions: Scott Nelson (2)

Players To Watch

Offense: Jake Ferguson, R-Jr., TE — He was tabbed as a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports … Was a Big Ten honorable mention recipient in 2019.

Defense: Jack Sanborn, Jr., LB — He was named a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, and is a preseason first-team All-Big Ten pick by Athlon Sports.