 Michigan Wolverines Football: Opponent Preview: Wisconsin Badgers Will Lean On Defense Once Again
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 17:03:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Opponent Preview: Wisconsin Badgers Will Lean On Defense Once Again

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview appears in The Wolverine's Michigan Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Wisconsin Badgers Quick Facts

All-Time Series: Michigan leads 51-17-1

First Meeting: U-M 10, Wisconsin 6 (Oct. 15, 1892 at Madison, Wis.)

Last Meeting: Wisconsin 49, U-M 11 (Nov. 14, 2020 at Ann Arbor)

Head Coach: Paul Chryst, 56-19 (7th year) at Wisconsin and 75-38 overall (10th year)

2020 In Review: 4-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten (3rd West)

Final 2020 Ranking: Unranked

Returning Starters: 17 (7 offense, 8 defense, 2 specialists)

Last Bowl Appearance: 2020 (Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Wake Forest, W 42-28)

Wisconsin Badgers football freshman running back Jalen Berger racked up 87 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s blowout victory over Michigan in 2020.
Wisconsin Badgers football freshman running back Jalen Berger racked up 87 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin's blowout victory over Michigan in 2020.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Wisconsin Badgers Returning Leaders

Passing: Graham Mertz (1,238 yards, 9 TD)

Rushing: Jalen Berger (301 yards, 2 TD)

Receiving: Jake Ferguson (305 yards, 4 TD)

Tackles: Jack Sanborn (52)

Sacks: Leo Chenal (3)

Interceptions: Scott Nelson (2)

Players To Watch

Offense: Jake Ferguson, R-Jr., TE — He was tabbed as a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports … Was a Big Ten honorable mention recipient in 2019.

Defense: Jack Sanborn, Jr., LB — He was named a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, and is a preseason first-team All-Big Ten pick by Athlon Sports.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Through six seasons at Wisconsin, head coach Paul Chryst has largely exceeded expectations, leading the Badgers to three division titles while posting a winning percentage of .747, the second-best mark in the Big Ten over that span behind only Ohio State (.894).

With that said, 2020 was Wisconsin’s worst season under the head man, with the team going 3-3 in Big Ten play and 4-3 overall, leading to some offseason changes heading into 2021.

