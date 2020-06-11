Opponent Preview: Wisconsin Hoping To Sustain Success After Key Departures
Wisconsin Badgers Quick Facts
Date Of Game: Sept. 26 at Michigan (Week 4)
All-Time Series: Michigan leads 51-16-1
First Meeting: U-M 10, Wisconsin 6 (Oct. 15, 1892 at Madison)
Last Meeting: Wisconsin 35, U-M 14 (Sept. 21, 2019 at Madison)
Head Coach: Paul Chryst, 52-16 at Wisconsin (5th year) and 71-35 overall (8th year)
2019 In Review: 10-4, 7-2 Big Ten
Final 2019 Ranking: 11th in the Associated Press and 13th coaches’ poll
Returning Starters: 17 (6 offense, 9 defense, 2 specialist)
Last Bowl Appearance: 2019 (vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl, L 27-28)
Wisconsin bounced back in 2019 after a disappointing — by its standards — 2018 season in which head coach Paul Chryst’s team went 8-5. By winning the Big Ten West (for the third time in four seasons) and appearing in the Rose Bowl, the Badgers showed why they’ve been the class of their division in recent years.
The question now is, can Wisconsin — one of the top models of consistency in all of college football — sustain the success it had last year even after losing such integral pieces of the puzzle?
It won’t be easy to replace running back Jonathan Taylor, who eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark rushing for the year and scored 26 total touchdowns. During his three seasons in Madison, he racked up 6,174 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns, and won the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back each of his last two campaigns.
