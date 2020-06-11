Note: A version of this Michigan Wolverines opponent preview will appear in T he Wolverine Football Preview Magazine , which can be pre-ordered by clicking HERE .

Wisconsin bounced back in 2019 after a disappointing — by its standards — 2018 season in which head coach Paul Chryst’s team went 8-5. By winning the Big Ten West (for the third time in four seasons) and appearing in the Rose Bowl, the Badgers showed why they’ve been the class of their division in recent years.

The question now is, can Wisconsin — one of the top models of consistency in all of college football — sustain the success it had last year even after losing such integral pieces of the puzzle?