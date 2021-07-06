Opponent Preview: WMU Broncos Bring Offensive Firepower To The Big House

Western Michigan went on a thrill ride last season, beginning the six-game season with four straight victories, including three by one touchdown or less.

Head coach Tim Lester and Co. have plenty to work with in year five at the helm in Kalamazoo, especially on the offensive side of the ball, looking to build on some of the success the Broncos enjoyed a year ago. That all starts in the season opener at Michigan Sept. 4, when WMU will enter The Big House hoping to beat the Wolverines for the first time in program history.

WMU returns eight starters from a unit that ranked ninth nationally in scoring offense (41.7 points per game), 16th in total offense (479.7 yards per game) and 23rd in passing offense (286.5). The Broncos scored 41 or more points in four of their six games.