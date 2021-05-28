Opposing Coach: 2021 DT Signee Ike Iwunnah A Great Fit For Michigan
Ike Iwunnah was one of Michigan’s biggest surprises in the 2021 recruiting class.
A three-star defensive tackle from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial, Iwunnah was considered a late bloomer and really didn’t get rolling on the recruiting trail until the beginning of his senior year.
At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Iwunnah, was simply a massive body with a ton of potential. In his final season of high school football, Iwunnah started to put it together and became one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the Lone Star State.
Garland Naaman Forest head coach Jesse Perales coached against Iwunnah last season and was forced to game plan around him.
“Ike was a really good player,” Perales said. “It was tough to game plan for him. The thing about Lakeview is they have a bunch of great players, so it was hard for us to just focus on him. But he commanded a double team on every play, so that helped us take him out of the game a bit. Unfortunately, other players stepped up and had big games for them.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news