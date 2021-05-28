Opposing Coach: 2021 DT Signee Ike Iwunnah A Great Fit For Michigan

Ike Iwunnah was one of Michigan’s biggest surprises in the 2021 recruiting class.

A three-star defensive tackle from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial, Iwunnah was considered a late bloomer and really didn’t get rolling on the recruiting trail until the beginning of his senior year.

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Iwunnah, was simply a massive body with a ton of potential. In his final season of high school football, Iwunnah started to put it together and became one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the Lone Star State.