OSU 56, Michigan 27: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR — You knew it was coming. Everyone in the stadium knew it was coming.

In a game in which Michigan needed to be near perfect to win, the Wolverines made two critical mistakes within the span of a couple of minutes in the second quarter, and in the blink of an eye a potential shootout became another scramble from behind against Ohio State, one U-M wouldn’t win in a 56-27 beatdown.

With the Wolverines knocking on the door for a score, they dropped a snap. The defense actually held and forced a punt, but senior Khaleke Hudson — who, unfortunately, had a really rough go of it in his last game in Michigan Stadium — jumped offsides on fourth and four.

And that’s when it came.

The Buckeyes went for the jugular, quarterback Justin Fields hitting receiver Garrett Wilson for a 47-yard gain to the Michigan five. Elite running back J.K. Dobbins scored a play later, from five yards out, and OSU was up 28-13.

Michigan had a chance to cut it to a score, but a couple of dropped potential touchdowns had the Wolverines settling for a field goal instead.

Instead of a 21-20 (or closer) barnburner at the half, the Buckeyes had all the momentum, were set to get the ball after the half and — the way they were moving it — it seemed like there was little doubt they’d score again to take full control.

J.K. Dobbins scores one of his four touchdowns against Michigan.
J.K. Dobbins scores one of his four touchdowns against Michigan. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
{{ article.author_name }}