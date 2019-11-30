ANN ARBOR — You knew it was coming. Everyone in the stadium knew it was coming.

In a game in which Michigan needed to be near perfect to win, the Wolverines made two critical mistakes within the span of a couple of minutes in the second quarter, and in the blink of an eye a potential shootout became another scramble from behind against Ohio State, one U-M wouldn’t win in a 56-27 beatdown.

With the Wolverines knocking on the door for a score, they dropped a snap. The defense actually held and forced a punt, but senior Khaleke Hudson — who, unfortunately, had a really rough go of it in his last game in Michigan Stadium — jumped offsides on fourth and four.

And that’s when it came.

The Buckeyes went for the jugular, quarterback Justin Fields hitting receiver Garrett Wilson for a 47-yard gain to the Michigan five. Elite running back J.K. Dobbins scored a play later, from five yards out, and OSU was up 28-13.

Michigan had a chance to cut it to a score, but a couple of dropped potential touchdowns had the Wolverines settling for a field goal instead.

Instead of a 21-20 (or closer) barnburner at the half, the Buckeyes had all the momentum, were set to get the ball after the half and — the way they were moving it — it seemed like there was little doubt they’d score again to take full control.