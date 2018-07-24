Ticker
OSU Writers, Others Intrigued By Ed Warinner Addition To Michigan Football

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Ed Warinner already feels like a big addition at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

CHICAGO, ILL. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he didn’t know just how good Ed Warinner was until his new offensive line coach got going at U-M. Whether it’s talking football or watching film, Harbaugh said he learns more and more each day what a great hire he was.

He’s not alone. The Ohio State media got to know Warinner well from his days in Columbus. He helped shape the Buckeyes into a national champion, they said, first as offensive line coach before becoming offensive coordinator.

