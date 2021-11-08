Owen Power embracing development with pro career looming

Support can arrive in different ways. From an open hand resting on a shoulder to admiring from afar without making a noise. It’s what drives others to doing extraordinary things while providing a reason for life to be something more than special.

Even if there’s uncertainty ahead, knowing that there’s someone close by ready to extend that boost of assistance, gives that warm feeling of relief expressed by a comforting sigh.

So when sophomore defenseman Steve Holtz was set to make his debut with the Michigan hockey team Friday against rival Michigan State, a familiar name appeared on his incoming call list a day prior.

It was Owen Power.

“He wanted to let me know to go out there and have fun, play your game, and show them what you can do,” Holtz said.

That simple gesture of goodwill from one teammate to another is the kind of leadership behind the scenes from Power not seen from many eyes in his two years in Ann Arbor.

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has already instilled the trust of professionals with his skating and play on both ends of the ice. Now, the defender is looking to do the same through trustworthy guidance and direction.

“I do anything I can to help the leadership group,” Power said. “There are a lot of guys on this team that are leaders even if they don’t wear a letter. I just chip in anywhere I can.”

The Wolverines certainly are appreciative of the little things done by the future Buffalo Sabre, who will have to wait for his services another year, as another season in school meant more time for development to cement why he was worthy of this year’s top selection.

For the time being, Power is soaking in the significant changes to the college hockey environment, in particular to the return of fans to the arenas. Michigan has been on the road three times this season, all of whom coming with wins, including Saturday’s 3-2 wrap up on the Spartans.

Power said he loves having the stands packed after enduring through an entire campaign without the love or wrath from fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s different for sure but a whole lot more exciting for the 18-year-old native of Mississauga, Ontario.

“You go to these places and they have crazy, loud student sections which defiantly makes it harder to play especially when things aren’t going your way,” Power said. “It’s a ton of fun to play on the road and play against people who are rooting against you.”

Through 10 games this season, Power has totaled two goals for 12 points. Four of Power’s 10 total assists came in the series sweep over Michigan State. His improved offensive prowess stems from continuous training over the summer and throughout his two seasons with Michigan.

“A big part of it is the guys that I’m playing with,” Power said. “It’s showing up now.”

When Power does make that jump to the professional ranks, it’ll be a much smoother transition given his experience of winning the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 World Championship back in June. Power’s time playing alongside big names like Connor Brown and Colin Miller allowed him to get the taste of what it’ll be like to be at that top level.

“When being around pros all the time, I think you learn so much on-and-off the ice,” Power said. “It’s allowed me to bring stuff that I liked there and add it to my game here.”



