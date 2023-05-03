Less than a month after freshman hockey star Adam Fantilli won the Hobey Baker Award — given to the best player in college hockey — former Michigan hockey studs Owen Power and Matty Beniers were named finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is given ""to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXR0eSBCZW5pZXJzICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NlYXR0bGVLcmFrZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNlYXR0 bGVLcmFrZW48L2E+KSwgT3dlbiBQb3dlciAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdWZmYWxvU2FicmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBCdWZmYWxvU2FicmVzPC9hPikgYW5kIFN0dWFydCBTa2lubmVyICg8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VkbW9udG9uT2lsZXJzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFZG1vbnRvbk9pbGVyczwvYT4pIGFyZSB0aGUg dGhyZWUgZmluYWxpc3RzIGZvciB0aGUgMjAyMi0yMyBDYWxkZXIgTWVtb3Jp YWwgVHJvcGh5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvTkhMQXdhcmRzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jTkhMQXdhcmRzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9OSExTdGF0cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I05ITFN0YXRzPC9hPjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2x3 YXNpck9xTVciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sd2FzaXJPcU1XPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNnJtSDBCSDVLVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZy bUgwQkg1S1c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkhMIFB1YmxpYyBSZWxhdGlvbnMg KEBQUl9OSEwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUFJfTkhM L3N0YXR1cy8xNjUzODk3NDA3ODY2ODUxMzMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The recent accolades — or nominations in the case of Power and Beniers — illustrate the recent success of the Michigan hockey program. Power and Beniers went first and second overall, respectively, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and they both made the jump to the professional level after two seasons with the Wolverines.

Power's rookie season was one of extreme consistency as the 20-year-old played in 79 of the Buffalo Sabres' 82 games. He tallied four goals and 31 assists for a total of 35 points. He fired off 130 shots, one of which was an overtime game-winner in a 3-2 affair against the Dallas Stars in January.

The Sabres missed out on the playoffs by just one point, but for a team that finished 25 points out of a playoff spot a season ago, things are trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Beniers and the Seattle Kraken find themselves in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Seattle defeated the reigning NHL champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games to advance to take on the Stars, a series in which the Kraken hold a one-game-to-none lead.

Like Power, Beniers was a model of consistency throughout the 2022-23 season, playing in 80 regular-season games. He totaled 57 points on 24 goals and 33 assists as he helped the Kraken to their first-ever playoff appearance.

The other finalist, Stuart Skinner, a goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers, has had a fantastic year. Skinner started in 48 games during the regular season and posted a 29-14-5 overall record. He helped Edmonton to the playoffs, where it defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games.

The Oilers are now set to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.