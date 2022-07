Pair of Wolverines selected back-to-back in first round of NHL Draft

Many Michigan fans may remember the 2021 NHL Draft which saw four Wolverines selected in the first five picks. Although the 2022 NHL Draft wasn't as monumental, two Michigan hockey players were selected in the first round.

With the 13th pick in the draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Frank Nazar III. Nazar III, a Mount Clemens native, committed and signed to play for Michigan beginning next season. Last year with the U.S. National Development Team, the 18-year-old tallied 35 points in 24 games.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Nazar III shoots right-handed and can play either center or right wing. He will be an elite addition to next year's Michigan hockey team provided he goes to school for at least a season.

Then, just one pick later, the Winnipeg Jets selected Michigan signee Rutger McGroarty. McGroarty is originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, and can also play center or wing.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound McGroarty recorded 33 points in 25 games played with the same U.S. National Development Team that Nazar III played for.

McGroarty, along with Nazar III, will be an excellent addition to an already stellar Michigan hockey roster.