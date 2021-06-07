 Pangos Notebook: Insider Notes, Evals On Top Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Hoops Targets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 19:45:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pangos Notebook: Insider Notes, Evals On Top Michigan Hoops Targets

Five-star big man Jalen Duren holds a Michigan Wolverines basketball offer from Juwan Howard.
Five-star big man Jalen Duren holds a Michigan offer
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Las Vegas this week for the Pangos All-American camp and saw a number of Michigan basketball targets.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}