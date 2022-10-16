Michigan football beat Penn State with authority, 41-17, on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Going into halftime, the Wolverines led by two points despite doubling the Nittany Lions' scoring output.

As both teams made their way to the locker room through Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium, a spirited & explicit scuffle took place between the Big Ten foes.

While at the post-game press conference, Wolverine DE Mike Morris said Penn State started the beef at halftime. QB J.J. McCarthy, who wasn't in the tunnel then, said, "it wouldn't surprise him" if the Nittany Lons started it, given how emotional they played throughout the game.

According to U-M team nutritionist Abigal O'Connor, Penn State took it a step further, treating a classic halftime snack like a snowball in December.