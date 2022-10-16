Penn State Threw PB&J Sandwiches At Michigan In Halftime Scuffle
Michigan football beat Penn State with authority, 41-17, on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Going into halftime, the Wolverines led by two points despite doubling the Nittany Lions' scoring output.
As both teams made their way to the locker room through Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium, a spirited & explicit scuffle took place between the Big Ten foes.
While at the post-game press conference, Wolverine DE Mike Morris said Penn State started the beef at halftime. QB J.J. McCarthy, who wasn't in the tunnel then, said, "it wouldn't surprise him" if the Nittany Lons started it, given how emotional they played throughout the game.
According to U-M team nutritionist Abigal O'Connor, Penn State took it a step further, treating a classic halftime snack like a snowball in December.
After the Nittany Lions unloaded the peanut butter & jelly sandwiches it saved for halftime, Michigan outscored them 25-3 thanks to 563 yards of total offense, 418 of which came on the ground.
Maybe it was due to a shortage of carbohydrates that the 42.2 grams a PB&J (on average) would've provided had they not been laid to waste in an attempt at a college football food fight, which admittedly sounds fun.
Meanwhile, Michigan remains undefeated at 7-0, heading into its bye week ranked No. 4/No. 3 and covered in Smuckers.
U-M hosts in-state rival Michigan State on October 29.
---
