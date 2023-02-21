News More News
PFF considers Will Johnson first round pick if NFL Draft eligible this year

The offseason buzz continues for Michigan rising sophomore cornerback Will Johnson, with one outlet leading the charge regarding how they view the Wolverines' number one corner currently.

Pro Football Focus tweeted out a graphic on Tuesday that showed the first 10 selections of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft if every player in college football were eligible to enter the draft.

After his true freshman season, Johnson would be considered a top 10 draft selection with the outlet mocking him to go No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, players are not eligible to enter the draft until spending three seasons in college football.

Johnson is entering the 2024 season as the clear-cut top cornerback on the Wolverines' depth chart.

