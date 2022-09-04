Michigan cruised to a 51-7 season-opening win over Colorado State on Saturday and never seemed challenged in the process.
While it's only week one, there are plenty of good things to take away from the Wolverines' victory. The eye test is certainly one way of grading players but PFF gets dives into the specific analytics to give more precise grades.
Below are the Wolverines' three highest-graded players from the win over the Rams.
1. Jaylen Harrell 91.4
Appearing in 28 total snaps during the game, Harrell finished the game with four total tackles and half a sack. His final grade of 91.4 was boosted by his excellent pass rushing numbers, according to PFF. His final grade for pass rushing was a solid 90.5 and he had 7 total quarterback pressures in the game, including 5 quarterback hurries.
2. J.J. McCarthy 90.2
Appearing in 11 snaps during the win, J.J. McCarthy's passing numbers aren't going to blow you away by any means. Despite having a 100% completion percentage, McCarthy threw for only 30 yards in the win. However, his feet are what made him lethal in the game. Taking a quarterback keeper 15-yards for a touchdown.
3. Eyabi Anoma 89.2
Michigan's pass rush was certainly the story of the game. Like Harrell, Eyabi Anoma's high grade is due to the fact that the EDGE play was so successful in getting to the quarterback. Despite appearing in only 9 snaps total, Anoma made the most out of his limited appearance by getting a sack on his very snap with the Wolverines. His pass-rushing grade finished at 85.9. He added three total quarterback pressures, including two quarterback hurries.