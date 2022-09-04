Michigan cruised to a 51-7 season-opening win over Colorado State on Saturday and never seemed challenged in the process.

While it's only week one, there are plenty of good things to take away from the Wolverines' victory. The eye test is certainly one way of grading players but PFF gets dives into the specific analytics to give more precise grades.

Below are the Wolverines' three highest-graded players from the win over the Rams.