PFF lists multiple Wolverines as top players in CFB

Pro Football Focus, an analytical football analysis company, released several top-25 lists for multiple positions for the upcoming college football season. Michigan players found their names on a variety of the many preseason lists PFF released this summer.

Erick All listed as No. 6 TE in CFB

Ronnie Bell listed as No. 19 wide receiver in CFB

Olu Oluwatimi listed as No. 5 interior lineman in CFB

Michigan's offensive line unit won the Joe Moore Award last season as the nation's best o-line group. The scary thing is that they might be better in 2022, largely due to the transfer of Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi, who comes to Ann Arbor following a 2021 campaign in Charlottesville, where he was a Rimington Award finalist as one of the nation's three-best centers. According to PFF, Olu is the No. 5 interior offensive linemen, which includes centers and guards. He is the third-highest ranked center on the list, behind Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson and Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz. Five other interior linemen from the Big Ten made the list: 4. C Schmitz, Minnesota 6. C Luke Wypler, Ohio State 16. G Matthew Jones, Ohio State 17. C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin 19. G JD Duplain, Michigan State



Ryan Hayes listed as No. 23 offensive tackle in CFB