PFF lists Turner as sixth-best CB in CFB

Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner went from a rotational cornerback to the most reliable corner on the roster in 2021.

His stock continues to rapidly rise as Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 6 cornerback on their preseason list of the Top 25 cornerbacks in college football.

According to the list, Turner is the highest-ranked corner in the Big Ten. He's one of three in the list's top 10 and four total.

The other Big Ten corners listed are No. 8 Riley Moss (Iowa), No. 9 Tiawan Mullen (Indiana), and No. 21 Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State).

Turner finished with an 83.3 coverage grade last season, one of the ten best in the country.

He represented the Wolverines at Big Ten Media Days and will be the top boundary corner in 2022 for new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense.