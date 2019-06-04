When new Michigan head coach Juwan Howard began filling out his first staff in Ann Arbor, many people thought he needed to find an assistant coach with a high level of collegiate experience.

Howard found that coach in former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli who announced he was coming to Michigan Monday. Martelli comes to Michigan after 24 years as the head coach at St. Joseph’s.

Sportswriter Garrett Miley covered the St. Joseph program and Martelli for many years. Miley grew up a St. Joseph’s fan and attended the University. He began covering the basketball team in the fall of 2012, writing for the student newspaper, The Hawk, until 2015. After that, he reported on the team for various other outlets through 2016.

Miley wasn’t expecting Martelli to become an assistant coach, something he hasn’t been since 1995.