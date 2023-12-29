Pictures, observations and notes from Michigan's Rose Bowl practice
On Friday afternoon, Michigan continued its preparation for the Rose Bowl Game, which is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 1. The Wolverines enjoyed a beautiful 65-degree afternoon on the grass practice field near Los Angeles.
Music was blasting during the team-wide stretching session and vibes were high.
There wasn't too much to glean from the practice — media was only allowed to view 15 minutes — but there were some interesting things to look at, including a few of the early enrollees.
The class of 2024 incoming freshmen are obviously ineligible to play in the Rose Bowl on Monday, but it was nice to see some of the top prospects in the maize and blue for the first time.
Jadyn Davis warming up with quarterbacks
High four-star recruit Jadyn Davis was out warming up alongside fellow quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, Jack Tuttle, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Davis Warren. The Charlotte, North Carolina native committed to Michigan back in March, and now nine months later, he's with the team preparing for the biggest game of the season.
As can be seen in the above picture, it appears Davis has a lower-than-usual release point during his throwing motion. During practice, Jim Harbaugh was seen working with Davis on footwork, so it will be interesting to see going forward if Harbaugh critiques or changes Davis' throwing motion.
Blake Frazier and Jake Guarnera getting early work in
Two other freshmen with the team during bowl preparation were offensive linemen Blake Frazier (four-star offensive tackle) and Jake Guarnera (three-star center). Frazier and Guarnera are just two players out of a loaded five-man offensive line haul Michigan brought in.
Given how stacked Michigan's offensive line room currently is, neither player will likely make an immediate impact, but the experience of preparing for a college national semifinal game as a high school senior cannot be replicated.
Friday's practice was more of a walkthrough, rather than a full-padded practice, but media will also be invited to Saturday's practice, so stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for more notes and observations from what could be a more intense and focused practice.
