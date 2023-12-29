On Friday afternoon, Michigan continued its preparation for the Rose Bowl Game, which is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 1. The Wolverines enjoyed a beautiful 65-degree afternoon on the grass practice field near Los Angeles.

Music was blasting during the team-wide stretching session and vibes were high.

There wasn't too much to glean from the practice — media was only allowed to view 15 minutes — but there were some interesting things to look at, including a few of the early enrollees.

The class of 2024 incoming freshmen are obviously ineligible to play in the Rose Bowl on Monday, but it was nice to see some of the top prospects in the maize and blue for the first time.