Michigan thoroughly dismantled Minnesota and retained the Little Brown Jug on Saturday night as the Wolverines cruised to a 52-10 victory over the Gophers.

It was a full team effort by U-M, as it not only dominated the Gophers' defense, the Wolverines' defense also got into the scoring party as well by securing two pick-sixes during the game.

Heading into the game, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck knew the odds were stacked against him.

After the game, he couldn't do much else other than tip the cap to the Wolverines and where the program currently is under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"They're as good as advertised," Fleck told reporters. "I said this on the radio a second ago, I think they're the best football team I've seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I've never seen a football team like that, that deep. I'm not sure if this is true, but I was told this walking off the field; I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played 74 of them. I don't know. I mean, they're one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes. They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves."

"They're very good at each position. They're very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it at will tonight. Number one, it falls on me, 100% They're a really good football team, though, so you can't take that away from them."

As for what Fleck thought of the game, he agreed that the game was dominated by U-M in every facet of the game and it wasn't necessarily a case of the Gophers beating itself.

There wasn't much the team could do to tilt the scales back in their favor, nor did they have an answer for anything the Wolverines were able to do all night.



"We got beat tonight, period," Fleck said. "We didn't lose the game, they beat us, period. In every facet of the game. Every aspect of the game, offense, defense and special teams. You can't win games by giving them two pick-sixes. You know, we were off schedule. The main difference was they were really efficient and we were off schedule. And it felt like we were behind the chains the entire game. I thought we ran the ball well, and then all of a sudden we'd be behind the chains. And the minute you drop back with these guys, and you saw that, they just suffocate your pocket. It's unfortunate."