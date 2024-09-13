Michigan is coming off a regular season loss for the first time since 2021.

The team looked lost in its blowout loss to Texas last weekend. The offense was unable to establish a run game or find explosive plays. Michigan's 17 plays of 10 yards or longer this season rank as the second-fewest in the Power 4.

The defense gave up uncharacteristic third downs, seemed confused in coverage for most of the game, and forced zero turnovers against the Longhorns.

Michigan has a "get right" game this week against Arkansas State. But the Wolverines have a lot of problems to solve and not a lot of time to solve them with USC coming to Ann Arbor next week.

With how Michigan has played to start the season, can they win this game comfortably enough to feel good about their team heading to Big Ten play?

These are the three players to watch in Arkansas State vs Michigan.