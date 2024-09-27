PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Players to Watch: Minnesota vs Michigan

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan is coming off a big win in its Big Ten opener against USC.

It's still odd to think that USC is even in the Big Ten, but we return to familiarity this week with the battle for The Little Brown Jug, with Michigan taking on Minnesota.

The Wolverines have dominated the rivalry as of late and for decades, and that should continue Saturday.

Michigan found its groove in the run game against the Trojans, and with the Gophers surrendering over 270 rushing yards last week to Iowa, you can expect a similar game plan. The downside of course is Michigan did not get much with Alex Orji has the starting quarterback, a record low of 32 pass yards in the win. Minnesota currently has one of the best pass defenses in the country, will Michigan try to test it to get their offense the passing reps it needs, or will this be another ground and pound path to victory?

The Wolverines may be without Colston Loveland and Will Johnson in this one, so playing a clean game and not allowing Minnesota to stick around is essential.

These are the three players to watch in Minnesota vs Michigan.

Advertisement

Darius Taylor

Michigan offered the running back out of Walled Lake late in the 2023 process before Taylor committed to Minnesota.

Injuries last season slowed Taylor's strong freshman season. He rushed for 799 yards on the year, including a bowl game breakout with 35 carries for 208 yards and a score.

Marcus Major will split carries with Taylor, and despite Major having a more productive day on fewer carries against Iowa, expect Taylor to get the bulk of the snaps in his return to the state of Michigan. Taylor is a tough runner who does most of his damage on long runs from broken tackles. 51% of Taylor's yards have come on breakaway runs and 82% of his yards come after contact.

Michigan will need to clean up its tackling this week and wrap up Taylor every chance it gets.

Daniel Jackson

If Michigan is without Will Johnson against Minnesota, the Wolverine defense will need a plan for WR Daniel Jackson.

An All-B1G player last season with 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns, Jackson is Minnesota's leading receiver through 4 games. Last week against Iowa, he had nine receptions for 121 yards.

What Jackson hasn't done this season is score a touchdown. On what feels like every touchdown Michigan has surrendered through the air, we've seen a busted coverage, missed assignment, or something stemming from a lack of communication leading to a touchdown. If Will Johnson is out, Jyaire Hill, Aamir Hall, and Zeke Berry will need to step up along with safety help from Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, and Brandyn Hillman to keep the ball out of the end zone.

Kerry Brown

While Michigan is dealing with trying to replace injured Rod Moore at safety, Minnesota is facing a similar challenge with the departure of Tyler Nubin.

So far this season, Kerry Brown has been the guy. Leading the Gophers in tackles, Brown has made a massive impact on the run game, earning stops from inside the box.

According to Pro Football Focus grades, Brown has been Minnesota's best overall defender, run tackler, and player in coverage. He's allowed only one reception on three targets this season and also has two interceptions.

If Michigan plays without Loveland, the tight ends will have a challenge when Brown is on them on passing downs. In the run game, Michigan's offensive line has to get to the second level and get a hat on Brown to prevent him from being an extra defender and stuffing early run downs.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wbGF5ZXJzLXRvLXdhdGNoLW1pbm5lc290YS12cy1taWNoaWdh biIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwn CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwbGF5ZXJzLXRv LXdhdGNoLW1pbm5lc290YS12cy1taWNoaWdhbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2 PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQg Y29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==