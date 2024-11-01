Players to Watch: Oregon vs Michigan

The win over Michigan State gave this Michigan program a much-needed boost, but the thrill did not last long. The Wolverines welcome #1 Oregon to Ann Arbor this weekend. One of three games Michigan was named an underdog in at the start of the year, the odds for Michigan in this game have only moved farther away from Michigan has the season has gone on. Oregon will enter the game more than two score favorites on Saturday. So, how can Michigan win this game? Everything will need to go right. Michigan will likely need to score more than 30 points for the first time this season and hold the Oregon offense under 30 points, which hasn't happened since its opener against Idaho. These are the three players to watch if Michigan wants to shock the Ducks.

(Photo by Craig Strobeck | USA Today Sports)

Dillon Gabriel

I hate listing a quarterback here every week, but I have to with Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma transfer's numbers have not been otherworldly, but he is still a Heisman favorite, leading the #1 team in the country. Gabriel is completing 75% for 9.3 yards per attempt. That's elite. He hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard with only 18 touchdowns, and he has five interceptions on just six turnover-worthy plays. Pressure on Gabriel isn't going to force more turnovers, but it will significantly impact his accuracy. The Oregon QB is completing only 55% of his passes when facing pressure, but his turnover rate does not move much. Michigan will need to turn any mistake he makes into a turnover, and hope to get third down stops with pressure. Quick throws. The Michigan secondary has to give the defensive front time. All of Gabriel's interceptions have come when he has taken longer than 2.5 seconds to throw the football. Wink Martindale can not win with blitz. He needs to send four, drop seven into coverage, not let anyone get open, and then let the defensive front do their job.

(Photo by Chris Pietsch/USA TODAY Images)

Tez Johnson

A wide receiver? I know, shocking. But for the same reasons Michigan has to slow down Gabriel, it also needs to slow down his top weapon. Johnson has 62 receptions on the season, nearly more than the next three receivers combined. He also has eight of Gabriel's 18 touchdowns. Primarily a slot receiver, Johnson does damage after catching the football with nearly seven yards after the catch per reception. He is targeted an average of five yards down field, so he is the quick target Gabriel will be looking for. That said, targets to Johnson can be turned into Michigan's favor if the defense does its job. Four of Gabriels interceptions have come on targets to Johnson. Whether he is forcing the ball or defenders are jumping the route, I haven't watched enough tape to know. But Johnson also has three drops and a fumble this season. If Michigan can keep Johnson covered long enough for the front to create pressure, it could force mistakes with this elite duo.

Jordan Burch