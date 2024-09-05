Michigan welcomes Texas to the Big House for a rare top 10 non-conference matchup in Ann Arbor. Texas has National Championship aspirations after losing to Washington in the College Football Playoff last season. They are coming off a 52-0 blowout of Colorado State last week. With Michigan seeming to struggle on offense against Fresno, Longhorn's confidence is at a high heading into the game. These are the three players to watch in Texas vs Michigan, and what the Wolverines can do to slow them down.

(Photo by AP Photo)

QUINN EWERS

Despite only a brief stint in Columbus, starting Texas QB Quinn Ewers still calls Michigan "That team up north." Ewers is an interesting QB. A third-year starter, a future first-round pick, and yet many fans still want the backup, Arch Manning, to take over. Ewers completed 68.5% of his passes last season for 3,460 yards. However, he only threw for 22 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. Michigan's goal on defense is to prevent big plays and force mistakes and turnovers on the middle throws. With pressure and plus work from the secondary, they could get a pick or two from Ewers. He was not elite on the deep ball. last year, completing only 34% for 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He was also inaccurate at times on short throws (under 10 yards). Incompletions, drops, and interceptions were issues at times.

ISAIAH BOND

Michigan is familiar with Texas WR Isaiah Bond. Bond had 49 receptions for 671 yards and 4 touchdowns with Alabama last season. In the Rose Bowl, Bond was held to 4 receptions for 47 yards. Bond saw coverage from corners, linebackers, safeties, and even Josaiah Stewart at one point during the game. It will be interesting to see if Will Johnson or Jyaire Hill spends the majority of time on Bond in this matchup. Texas has an elite trio of wide receivers with Houston transfer Matthew Golden and freshman Ryan Wingo. When it comes to big games, Bond is the guy with experience and one Michigan needs to keep under wraps.

TREY MOORE