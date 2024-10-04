It's a National Championship rematch, sort of. Michigan, with roster turnover and a new staff, although led by familiar faces, takes on Washington, which has even more roster turnover and a totally new staff. Also, a Big Ten matchup for the first time. Both teams have struggled at times; their wins have not satisfied the fan base, and their losses have been marred by their own mistakes. Either team gets a boost to their season with a win, and many analytics and Vegas types think the game is a tossup. Will Washington rise to the occasion at home? Will Michigan find its old self as it hits the road for the first time? Will both teams struggle to find a way to win? Michigan has a clear path to victory, in my opinion. It starts with doing what Michigan has always done well. These are the three players to watch in Washington vs Michigan.

Advertisement

Will Rogers

When Jedd Fisch arrived at Washington, he was able to keep Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers. Smart move. Rogers is completing 73% of his passes for 9 yards per attempt with ten touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. Rogers does most of his damage on deep throws, with six of his touchdowns coming on throws of more than 20 yards. Rogers is a different quarterback under pressure. His completion rate drops 24 points, and he only has one touchdown. However, there are better ways to create that pressure than blitzes, eight of his touchdowns have come against blitzes. Michigan needs to get home with their front four and the secondary needs to keep the roof on. Force Rogers to throw passes in the 10-19 range and we could see his first interception of the year.

Denzel Boston

I considered putting former Michigan receiver Giles Jackson here, but the bigger threat will be the 6'4" target in Denzel Boston. Boston has 246 yards in the last two games and seven touchdowns on the season. He can be the deep threat Michigan needs to look out for, especially when he is lined up to the left. But he can also do damage in the middle of the field and get big yards after the catch. Not only will Michigan have to keep the roof on, but they will also need to be locked in when in zone coverage. We don't want to see linebackers chasing #12 on Saturday.

Alphonzo Tuputala