PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Players to Watch: Washington vs Michigan

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

It's a National Championship rematch, sort of.

Michigan, with roster turnover and a new staff, although led by familiar faces, takes on Washington, which has even more roster turnover and a totally new staff.

Also, a Big Ten matchup for the first time.

Both teams have struggled at times; their wins have not satisfied the fan base, and their losses have been marred by their own mistakes. Either team gets a boost to their season with a win, and many analytics and Vegas types think the game is a tossup.

Will Washington rise to the occasion at home? Will Michigan find its old self as it hits the road for the first time? Will both teams struggle to find a way to win? Michigan has a clear path to victory, in my opinion. It starts with doing what Michigan has always done well.

These are the three players to watch in Washington vs Michigan.

Advertisement

Will Rogers

When Jedd Fisch arrived at Washington, he was able to keep Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers. Smart move.

Rogers is completing 73% of his passes for 9 yards per attempt with ten touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. Rogers does most of his damage on deep throws, with six of his touchdowns coming on throws of more than 20 yards. Rogers is a different quarterback under pressure. His completion rate drops 24 points, and he only has one touchdown. However, there are better ways to create that pressure than blitzes, eight of his touchdowns have come against blitzes.

Michigan needs to get home with their front four and the secondary needs to keep the roof on. Force Rogers to throw passes in the 10-19 range and we could see his first interception of the year.

Denzel Boston

I considered putting former Michigan receiver Giles Jackson here, but the bigger threat will be the 6'4" target in Denzel Boston.

Boston has 246 yards in the last two games and seven touchdowns on the season. He can be the deep threat Michigan needs to look out for, especially when he is lined up to the left. But he can also do damage in the middle of the field and get big yards after the catch.

Not only will Michigan have to keep the roof on, but they will also need to be locked in when in zone coverage. We don't want to see linebackers chasing #12 on Saturday.

Alphonzo Tuputala

Limit pressure, get Orji some designed runs, and get the ball to the outside. Michigan's goal on offense against Washington. The threat, Alphonzo Tuputala.

At 6'2" 230, Tuputala is basically the Huskies Josaiah Stewart. A speedy, undersized EDGE player who can create pressure and make plays in the run game. He's created 14 pressures this year with three sacks but also has 16 stops on defense.

Michigan could be without starting left tackle Myles Hinton on Saturday, and the issues Evan Link has had at times this year are well documented. Tuputala can line up on either side, rotate on stunts, and drop into coverage. The offensive line, inline tight ends, and running backs in pass pro will all have to make a play against Tuputala during the game.



---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wbGF5ZXJzLXRvLXdhdGNoLXdhc2hpbmd0b24tdnMtbWljaGln YW4iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGxheWVycy10 by13YXRjaC13YXNoaW5ndG9uLXZzLW1pY2hpZ2FuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTQm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK