The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox react to the news that Colin Castleton and David DeJulius will transfer from Michigan basketball and that incoming freshman Jace Howard will walk-on, instead of take a scholarship. Then, they continue breaking down Michigan football's 2020 team, this week talking linebackers.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook