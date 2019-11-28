News More News
Podcast: Breaking Down A Huge Recruiting Weekend For Michigan

New Jersey defensive lineman Tywone Malone is visiting Michigan this weekend.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down weekend visitors and talks Michigan-Ohio State recruiting battles with Buckeyes recruiting expert Alex Gleitman.

Listen to the podcast below.


