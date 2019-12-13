News More News
Podcast: Breaking Down New Michigan Commit Jaylen Harrell

Florida outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell committed to Michigan this week.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland breaks down a big weekend for Michigan and talks new Wolverines commit Jaylen Harrell.

Listen to the podcast below.


