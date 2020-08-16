 Podcast: Donovan Edwards, August Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Battles
Podcast: Donovan Edwards, August Recruiting Battles

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on where Michigan stands with a top target and talks about some key August recruiting battles.

Listen to the podcast below.


