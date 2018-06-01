Brandon Brown hosts and is joined by Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to discuss Michigan's newest commit — Zach Carpenter . Helmholdt also touches on Carpenter's fit among U-M's other linemen commits and grades U-M's overall efforts on the trail.

