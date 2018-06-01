Podcast: Josh Helmholdt Talks Commit Zach Carpenter, U-M's O-Line Haul
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Brandon Brown hosts and is joined by Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to discuss Michigan's newest commit — Zach Carpenter. Helmholdt also touches on Carpenter's fit among U-M's other linemen commits and grades U-M's overall efforts on the trail.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook