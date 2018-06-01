Ticker
Podcast: Josh Helmholdt Talks Commit Zach Carpenter, U-M's O-Line Haul

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star offensive guard Zach Carpenter appears to be a great fit for what U-M is doing on the recruiting trail.
Zach Carpenter

Brandon Brown hosts and is joined by Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to discuss Michigan's newest commit — Zach Carpenter. Helmholdt also touches on Carpenter's fit among U-M's other linemen commits and grades U-M's overall efforts on the trail.


