 Podcast: Latest On Michigan Wolverines Football Cornerback Recruiting; Mailbag Answers
Podcast: Latest On Michigan Cornerback Recruiting; Mailbag Answers

California cornerback Ceyair Wright holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
California cornerback Ceyair Wright holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on where Michigan stands with cornerback targets and answers your mailbag questions.

Listen to the podcast below.


