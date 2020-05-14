The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox react to the breaking news of former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern committing to Michigan basketball today. Then, they discuss Michigan football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis ' comments on the quarterbacks and dive into some college football trends before breaking down the wide receiver position group.

