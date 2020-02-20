News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 17:37:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 20)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan basketball's wins over Indiana and Rutgers, and what has allowed the Wolverines to get on a roll here in late February. They also predict the remaining games and talk Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament seeding.

RELATED: Podcast: Voice Of Michigan Hoops, Brian Boesch, With John Borton

RELATED: Podcast: Mike Boyd With Chris Balas

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Colin Castleton stepped up in a big way against Rutgers.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Colin Castleton stepped up in a big way against Rutgers. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}