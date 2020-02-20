Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 20)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan basketball's wins over Indiana and Rutgers, and what has allowed the Wolverines to get on a roll here in late February. They also predict the remaining games and talk Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament seeding.
RELATED: Podcast: Voice Of Michigan Hoops, Brian Boesch, With John Borton
