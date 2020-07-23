 Podcast: Impact Of Isaiah Livers' Return To Michigan Wolverines Basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 09:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 23)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down what Isaiah Livers' return to Michigan basketball means for Juwan Howard's club, discuss possible captain candidates for Michigan football, answer mailbag questions and much more.

RELATED: Kobe Bufkin Is A 'Future Pro'

RELATED: Making The Case For Ben Mason As A Michigan Football Team Captain

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers is back for his senior year.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers is back for his senior year. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}