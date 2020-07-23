Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 23)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down what Isaiah Livers' return to Michigan basketball means for Juwan Howard's club, discuss possible captain candidates for Michigan football, answer mailbag questions and much more.
RELATED: Kobe Bufkin Is A 'Future Pro'
RELATED: Making The Case For Ben Mason As A Michigan Football Team Captain
